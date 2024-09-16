Senator Jim Risch on the assassination attempt on former President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C (KIFI) – A new police body camera video shows officers in Florida detaining Ryan Wesley Routh the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Trump.

Investigators recovered an AK-47 style weapon with a scope, two bags, a digital camera, and food.

Routh was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, on Monday, September 16.

Local News 8 Interviewed Senator Jim Risch about the attempt, he had this to say. “Yeah, well, certainly it's of great concern to everybody. It is a horrible situation. What once was bad twice is terrible. And unfortunately, it's starting to look as if really he's going to have a tough time appearing in public without it being a very closed event. I've been to lots of those events that the Secret Service ran and Secret Service generally does a pretty good job. There was a horrible failure on the first one and obviously there's people that are paying the price for that and should because it was like you go to these things and you look around, there isn't a roof that isn't doesn't have a Secret Service on it. And how this happened is is just stunning,” said Senator Risch “You know, if you go back in history, assassinations, you go back to start with Julius Caesar. I mean, there's in our own presidents, we've had a number of presidents that have been assassinated. Assassination is a UN event that occurs because of anger or mental disease or defect or something like that. And it's obviously that's why you have Secret Service. That's why they do the kinds of things they do to protect these events. But it's it's not going to go away. I mean, we can go along for years without an assassination and then one will happen. So you can't you can't let your guard down. It's it's going to have to continue to be watched very closely.”