The case is still under investigation.

After police served a search warrant at his home earlier in the day.

Chubbuck police say 45-year-old Virgil Larson turned himself in last night.

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Tonight a Chubbuck man is in the Bannock County Jail facing severe charges of sexually abusing multiple children under 16.

