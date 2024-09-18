Skip to Content
A woman from New Hampshire got thermal burns at Yellowstone National Park

today at 9:43 PM
Published 9:51 PM

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) – A 60-year-old woman from New Hampshire is recovering from thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park.

She reportedly suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns to her lower leg while walking in a thermal area at Old Faithful.

She was walking off-trail with her husband and dog when she broke through the thin crust over scalding water.

The husband and dog were not injured.

They all went to a park medical clinic and she was later taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The National Park Service is reminding all visitors to stay on boardwalks and trails in the hydro-thermal areas.

Pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, and in thermal areas.

