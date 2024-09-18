Four cows were hit after a vehicle ran them down

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of cattle near the Lanes Creek cutoff about 25 miles northeast of Soda Springs.

Responding deputies located one dead cow and three injured yearlings, of which two had to be “put down” due to their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Gary Overlin at (208) 547-2561 or visit East Idaho Crime Stoppers at http://www.ifcrime.org/.