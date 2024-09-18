Skip to Content
Top Stories

Four cows were hit after a vehicle ran them down

County of Caribou
By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:30 PM

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of cattle near the Lanes Creek cutoff about 25 miles northeast of Soda Springs. 

Responding deputies located one dead cow and three injured yearlings, of which two had to be “put down” due to their injuries.

The sheriff's office evidence shows someone had hit four cows with a vehicle. 

One was killed and two others had to be put down by deputies.     

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Gary Overlin at (208) 547-2561 or visit East Idaho Crime Stoppers at http://www.ifcrime.org/. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content