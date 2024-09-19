Bodycam Footage Released from July 4th Yellowstone shooting

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) – We are getting a look at the deadly officer-involved shooting at Canyon Village inside Yellowstone National Park on the 4th of July.

The National Park Service released portions of video from several body cameras of the shooting.

The video shows one of the officers confronting the suspect Samson Fussner.

Law enforcement was searching for Fussner at the time of the shooting.

He was wanted in connection to reports he had taken a woman hostage the night before, threatened to kill her and was planning to kill others on the 4th of July.

Fussner died in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

One law enforcement ranger was shot but has since recovered.

The FBI is leading the investigation with support from National Park Service special agents.

You can read and watch more at: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/news/24035-yellowstone-releases-body-worn-camera-footage-from-july-2024-ois.htm