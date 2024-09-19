Museum of Natural History to host annual Fall Fossil Fest

POCATELLO, Idaho (ISU Press Release) – All are invited to the Idaho Museum of Natural History, on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University, for the annual Fall Fossil Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Join us for our fourth year of fun, hands-on exploration of fossils! Discover when dinosaurs roamed Idaho, new and improved Buzzsaw Shark in action, and try your hand at throwing an ancient dart. Learn how Idaho State University professors, graduate students, and IMNH staff are on the cutting edge of fossil research and learn about their latest discoveries!

This year the event will include representatives from Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Ogden’s George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park. In addition, to all hands-on activities we will have four mini-lectures during the event about recent research of Idaho fossils.

Tickets can be purchased online at isu.edu/imnh or day of at the door. Tickets: Family: $45 (2 Adults/2 Children), $7.50/Additional child, Adult: $15. Child (6-17): $10 with accompanying adult.

Or purchase one-year IMNH membership and receive FREE admission to Fall Fossil Fest 2024.

Family Membership: $75 (2 Adults and up to 6 children)

Dual Membership: $65 (2 named adults)

Individual Membership: $50

As an IMNH member you will receive free or reduced admission to 300+ national and international science centers through the ASTC Passport program learn more at astc.org.

Since 1934, the Idaho Museum of Natural History has offered unique, educational and fun opportunities to visitors, classrooms, tourists and the public at large. The Museum is open six days a week, closed Mondays. To learn more please visit imnh.isu.edu or call 208-282-2195.