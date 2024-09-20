Skip to Content
Teton pass update: the first work package is nearly complete

WYDOT
8:25 PM
TETON PASS, Wyoming (KIFI) – Work is nearly complete on the first package for the Teton Pass "Big Fill" slide repair.

Crews are preparing the detour to carry traffic through the winter.  

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is not planning long-term closures of the pass unless necessitated by weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. 

Due to supply chain constraints and unpredictable weather in the high elevations of Teton Pass, project work will likely occur through spring 2025.

News Team

