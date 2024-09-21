Skip to Content
Top Stories

‘Fill the Boot’ with the Idaho Falls Fire Department

By
today at 6:30 PM
Published 6:33 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department shows up at the corner of 17th Street and Hitt Road every year. 

They walk up and down the lanes of traffic panhandling for money. 

However, all of this is for a good cause. 

The Fill the Boot event happens every year as the Idaho Falls Fire Department works hard to raise money for muscular dystrophy. 

This year we where able to walk with them and ask about their goals.  

You can donate online at this link: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=17492#donate

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content