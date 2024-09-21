‘Fill the Boot’ with the Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department shows up at the corner of 17th Street and Hitt Road every year.

They walk up and down the lanes of traffic panhandling for money.

However, all of this is for a good cause.

The Fill the Boot event happens every year as the Idaho Falls Fire Department works hard to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

This year we where able to walk with them and ask about their goals.

You can donate online at this link: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=17492#donate