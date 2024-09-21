Hundreds came out to say their goodbyes to Dylan Rounds

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Family members spoke of Dylan's legacy at his memorial service in Rigby.

They shared their stories, especially ones of being on the farm. We were told Dylan loved tractors and old things.

For the memorial Dylan's family set up his great grandfather's tractor, Dylan's first pickup truck, and a Semi truck used to harvest sugar beets that he had written on with Sharpie.

Sunflowers were set on the seats in remembrance of Dylan, as they were his favorite flowers.

Dylan was taken to the burial site in the first pickup truck he ever bought.