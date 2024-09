Chipotle is hiring at the new location.

Located at 1048 Tamana Drive, Rexburg, ID 83440, Chipotle is offering a new menu item for a limited time, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket.

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Rexburg on Monday, September 30.

