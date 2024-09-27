Lightning causes wildfire in Fall Creek Prescribed Fire Area

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A lightning-caused wildfire is burning in the Fall Creek Prescribed project area in the Palisades Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The area is a prescribed burn area so authorities have decided it is better to manage the fire.

The Palisades Ranger District (PRD) said in a press release “This wildfire in the Fall Creek area will build on previously prescribed fire treatments to reduce conifer encroachment of aspen stands and non-forested areas.”

Prescribed burns are used to ensure the health of the forest by preventing future wildfires as well as providing for big game wildlife habitat.

The PRD would like to remind the public that you should “be aware of rapid fire spread, rolling debris, falling snags or trees, and periods of heavy smoke.”

For additional information please contact the Palisades Ranger District Office at 208-523-1412 or check their Facebook page for updates. https://www.facebook.com/USFSCaribouTarghee