Two boys have escaped from the Saint Anthony Juvenile Corrections Center

SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Be mindful to lock up vehicles and doors, and put your keys in a safe place. Two boys have escaped from the Juvenile Corrections Center in Saint Anthony.

We will provide any update's we receive.

You can read the original Fremont County Sheriff Facebook post below.

(Fremont County Sheriff Idaho Facebook) – Two juvenile males have escaped from the Juvenile Corrections Center at 2220 East 600 North Saint Anthony. Last seen wearing gray sweatshirts and blue jeans. Please make sure keys are removed from your vehicles and your doors and buildings are secured.

If you see or hear anything suspicious contact 911 immediately.