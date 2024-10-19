USDA is expanding its ‘farm to school program’ to incorporate locally sourced foods at school

(KIFI) – The US Department of Agriculture is expanding its 'farm to school program' to benefit more children across the country.

They are encouraging schools and parents to incorporate foods that are locally grown, raised, or caught for their daily school meal programs.

This opportunity will allow schools to serve tasty and nutritious meals and will also help the local economy.

The USDA Deputy Undersecretary Cindy Long explained the benefits of the program's expansion.

“About 30 million kids on an average day eat school meals. So anything we can do here at USDA to support those programs and make them even more nutritious and appealing is really important. And yes, we absolutely see bringing in more local foods as one of the ways we can do that and let schools have access to foods that can be fresher, foods that are, you know, potentially more nutritious,” said Long.

Over 67,000 schools nationwide participate in this program which helps children maintain healthy eating habits, while also providing delicious foods.