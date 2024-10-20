Man severely beaten along Northgate Mile

IDAHO FALLS (IFPD)-The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery that occurred yesterday evening and is seeking information to assist the investigation.



Around 9:30 p.m., a man was found on the sidewalk along the westside of Northgate Mile near the intersection with May Street. The man had been severely beaten and sustained significant injuries.



Anyone who may have been in the area, driving by or otherwise, around this time or earlier in the evening who may have seen anything that could be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact IFPD by calling Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200.



Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

(The following information is from an Idaho Falls Police press release)