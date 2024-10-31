Teacher accused of lewd conduct with minor, bond reduction denied

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Former Jefferson School District teacher, Dallas Erickson, had his bond reduction denied Thursday as he faces three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.

Defense attorney Kristopher Meek asked the Jefferson County court to reduce Erickson’s bond from $100,000 to $10,000. Meek said Erickson has been compliant and transparent with officers, has no criminal history, and has been a foster parent for “20 plus years.”

Prosecuting attorney Larry Peterson argued against bond reduction, stating that the State feels a $100,000 bond is appropriate, given the nature of Erickson’s charges.

“In this court’s view, outside of a homicide charge,” said Judge Daniel Clark, “this is as significant as it gets within the criminal justice system.”

Clark both acknowledged Erickson’s empty criminal record and commended Meek for his representation of Erickson but denied his bond reduction request in the end.

Jude Clark said that due to his openness with police, Erickson is likely to be convicted of his charges. If he is found guilty, Erickson could face a life sentence.

Erickson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Background

On Oct. 16, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dallas Erickson after the alleged victim told an officer that Erickson had been “touching her, without clothes on.”

Police reports state that Erickson admitted to the sexual acts, allegedly occurring on-and-off between July 2023 and the summer months of 2024. Erickson told police that it was “for her gratification, not his.”

He is being held in the Jefferson County jail on three federal charges of lewd misconduct with a minor under 16. Erickson is subject to life in prison if the court finds him guilty on any of the three charges.