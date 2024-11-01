Skip to Content
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash south of Rexburg

Published 8:56 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (ISP RELEASE) – Idaho State Police is investigating a tractor-related incident that occurred at 3:14 pm on November 1, 2024, in a field off of E 7000 S south of Rexburg, in Madison County.

A 45-year-old male from Rexburg, ID was doing field work in a tractor. A juvenile passenger fell from the tractor and was struck by the equipment. The juvenile succumbed to their injuries on scene.

ISP was assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County EMS and Fire.

The accident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

