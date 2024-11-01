The Idaho Farm Bureau hosted its annual ‘Salute to Idaho Veterans’ event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Farm Bureau hosted its 12th annual 'Salute to Idaho Veterans' event on Friday, November 1st.

The Idaho Farm Bureau held a flag ceremony, with music from the ‘Idaho Falls Brass Quintet' and remarks from guest speaker Rocky Bleier, a Vietnam war veteran and former NFL player.

The president of the Idaho Farm Bureau Todd Argall said this event is a chance to show our community's veterans how much we appreciate them and their service.

Argall said "to take a period of time, just a day and afternoon… Here to do our event is is really an act of giving back to that very important group in our community and saying, hey, thank you for what you've done."

Pocatello will host a Veterans Day parade starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th in Historic Downtown.

Veterans Day is November 11th.