Winter is here whether your tires like it or not, what you can do to be prepared

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the temperatures drop, we are adding more layers each day.

But we are not the only ones affected by the changing season our tires are too.

Discount Tire Manager Josh Jones says "so winter tires are super important, especially around this area where it gets really cold below 45 degrees. The winter tires are going to grip way better than an all-season tire. All season tires will stiffen up when it gets really cold and you'll lose traction on those."

When temperatures drop below 50 degrees in the winter.

All-season tires start to lose traction and gripping capabilities.

Failing to check your tires can result in tragedy.

"There's always a possibility if your tires are too low on air, they can blow out. That's the biggest the biggest fear with a low tire is either just popping while you're driving, which can make you crash or just wearing out way too fast. But if it gets too low, the tires just going to blow out. It builds up a lot of heat and it'll blow out," said Jones.

In cold temperatures, the rubber of all-season tires can also stiffen, causing traction to become less effective on snow and ice.

Jones said "Checking the air once a month is the best part, especially when it gets colder, because every ten degrees it drops. You lose a pound of air in your tire."

It's also a good time to check windshield wiper blades, as cold weather can stiffen and damage those.