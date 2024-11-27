Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is nearly full

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Parking is extremely limited at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The airport urges travelers to get a ride from family or use public transportation.

Parking lots are nearing capacity as of Wednesday, November 27th according to the airport.

In a news release, the airport said, “Additionally, vehicles are prohibited from waiting along the drop-off and pick-up curb. The area directly in front of the terminal is for individuals loading or unloading their vehicles.”

They said travelers should arrive two hours early to allow for parking, check-in, and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings before arriving at the gate.

The airport is seeing around a 50% increase 2023. They said 4000 seats are slated to depart from IDA this Thanksgiving.