Head-on collision kills two people near Fort Hall

The following is a press release and update from the Idaho State Police

FORT HALL, Idaho (ISP) – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on northbound I15 at milepost 83.5, just north of Fort Hall.

At 10:56 P.M on December 7,2024, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a two – vehicle crash on northbound I15 at milepost 83.5, north of Fort Hall. A 63-year-old female of Pocatello, ID was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on I15 at milepost 83.5 in a 2007 Honda CR-V. The Honda collided head-on with a 2024 Nissan Sentra driving northbound on I15. The Nissan was driven by an unknown male with a 45-year-old female of Grace, ID as its passenger.

The Driver of the Honda CR-V succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Driver of the Nissan Sentra succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash and the female passenger was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The Driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt. The Driver of the Nissan was not while the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The Northbound and part of the Southbound lanes of I15 were blocked for approximately 4 hours.

Idaho State police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Ambulance, Blackfoot Fire Department, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Fort Hall Police Department, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS. The Idaho State Police would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in this incident.

Update: Two–vehicle fatality crash on northbound I15 at milepost 83.5 near Fort Hall.

The unknown driver of the Nissan Sentra is a 49-year-old male out of Blackfoot, Idaho.