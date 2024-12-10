Self-help and life coach, Kate Gladdin, speaks with Todd Kunz about the 3 R's for becoming resilient when life gets tough.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI) - Self-help and life coach, Kate Gladdin, speaks with Todd Kunz about her new book. In it, you will find the 3 R's for becoming resilient when life gets tough.

Gladdin has spent most of her recent years speaking to teens about the challenges of everyday life. Her new book, "Okay, Now What?" broadens that scope and applies to all ages.

Through her research, Gladdin has discovered the 3 R's that worked for her. They are: Recognize, Reflect, and Redirect. In her book, she offers ways and examples to apply each.

Gladdin began her journey when, as a young teen, her older sister Nicole was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in a foreign country. From there, Gladdin made it her life's mission to help people overcome similar dark moments in life. She created the Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation in her sister's honor and set out internationally on speaking engagements at high schools.

More information about Gladdin's book and her motivational coaching can be found here.

Gladdin is originally from Australia and moved to the eastern United States until recently relocating to the western U.S. with her husband Nate.