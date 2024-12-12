Women dies in multi-vehicle crash

The following is a press release from the Idaho State Police

FRANKLIN, Idaho (ISP) – Idaho State Police is investigating a multiple-vehicle collision with one fatality which occurred on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 1:25 p.m., on US91 at Legacy Drive, in Franklin.

A 2006 Mazda Tribute, driven by a 77-year-old man from Logan, Utah, was northbound on US91. The driver stopped in the roadway and began reversing in the lane toward the intersection. A 2021 Dodge Ram, driven by a 32-year-old man from Franklin, was southbound on US91 and was turning left onto Legacy Drive. During the turn, the 2021 Dodge stopped in the northbound lanes to avoid colliding with the reversing Mazda. A 1999 Dodge Ram, driven by a 20-year-old man from Franklin, was traveling northbound on US91. The 1999 Dodge, in an attempt to avoid colliding with the 2021 Dodge, swerved toward the southbound lanes but still collided with the 2021 Dodge. A 2018 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 23-year-old woman from Preston, was traveling southbound on US91 and was in the left turn lane. After colliding with the 2021 Dodge, the 1999 Dodge continued into the turn lane where it collided head-on with the Jeep.

The drivers of the Mazda, the Jeep, and the 2021 Dodge were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the 1999 Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Jeep succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The southbound lanes of US91 were blocked for approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.