Dangerous conditions cause deadly car crash near Elk Creek

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A deadly crash involving a single car happened Saturday afternoon near Elk creek claiming the life of a man. The accident happened at mile marker 391 on Highway 26. Another passenger was taken by ambulance to EIRMC.

Weather conditions make driving treacherous as police and first responders throughout the area are dealing with accidents.

The safest way to avoid accidents is to just stay home if you don’t need to go anywhere.

If you need to travel in these wintery conditions, plan extra travel time and slow down. Keep things like water, blankets, and any other items that can help should you get stuck.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal told Local News 8 that driving conditions are very dangerous and Highway 26 is closed from the Palisades Dam to the Wyoming border.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.