Idaho Falls Snow Park opens

IONA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Snow Park opened in early December.

People can grab a snow tube, hop onto the conveyor belt, and sled down the hill.

Most people were surprised to find the park had this much snow, especially since we've been having a dry December this year. The park's owner, Jamie Rhoda, says most of the snow was made artificially.

“We make our own snow, so we're able to open a lot earlier [and] be on time, whether we have natural snow or not,” he said.

The snow was made by using two large cannons—one on top of the hill and one at the bottom. Rhoda says the cannons make a much denser type of snow than the weather naturally makes.

"As long as the temperatures are cold enough at night and it's not going to get too warm during the day, the artificial snow lasts a lot longer than the natural snow does."

This is the Snow Park's third season. Rhoda says it was always meant to provide people with affordable winter fun.

“We want to be able to have people come up here so that they can come up multiple times a year. Not that so it's breaking the bank...because everything costs so much these days.”

