Randy Larkin sentenced to life in prison

Randy Michael Larkin
Randy Michael Larkin
By
today at 7:55 PM
Published 8:06 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Randy Michael Larkin was sentenced to life in prison, with no eligibility for parole for 25 years. 

Prosecuting Attorney of Bonneville County in Idaho said in a Facebook post that the Defense argued for a 10 year sentence with eligibility for parole after 3 years.

The honorable Bruce L. Pickett, 7th Judicial District Court Judge handed down the sentence Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Mr. Larkin was found guilty of Second Degree Murder on November 22 for the murder of Morey Pelton in May 2022.

You can read more about Larkin being found guilty here.

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

