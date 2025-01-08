Student, Parent, and Teacher information stolen in cyberattack against Bonneville School District 93

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 reported a cybersecurity breach Wednesday, January 8.

The IT team investigated access logs for Powerschool and confirmed stolen student and teacher data.

That personal information primarily listed names, home addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

The district says it is taking steps as a precaution.

The PowerSchool remote support system is disabled for now, and the IP addresses from the country where the attack originated are blocked.

Local News 8 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme about the information that was accessed.

"The student demographic information doesn't include their disciplinary records. It doesn't include their grades. It doesn't include their attendance. It's really things like their home address, their parents' phone numbers, their parents' names.” Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme said, “They said that they knew who the bad actor was. They'd been in contact with them. They've negotiated with them to destroy all that data. So I feel confident that there isn't any really confidential information that's out there. It's an unfortunate situation."

District 93 has also reported this incident to the 'Idaho Counties Risk Management Pool' and will cooperate with them on additional cyber-security support.

Impacted individuals will receive information about available resources.