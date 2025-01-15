Skip to Content
Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by car

KIFI
By
today at 7:30 PM
Published 7:45 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle accident where a pedestrian was hit near 45th East, Wednesday evening. 

Deputies said a car was trying to back up onto 45th after turning into the wrong driveway. A woman wearing dark clothing was trying to stop traffic to let the car back up when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle and was thrown into a nearby canal. 

She was taken to the hospital via ambulance, but little is known about her injuries.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

