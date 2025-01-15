Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by car

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle accident where a pedestrian was hit near 45th East, Wednesday evening.

Deputies said a car was trying to back up onto 45th after turning into the wrong driveway. A woman wearing dark clothing was trying to stop traffic to let the car back up when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle and was thrown into a nearby canal.

She was taken to the hospital via ambulance, but little is known about her injuries.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.