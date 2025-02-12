Skip to Content
Car crash sends man to hospital, causes traffic jam near Yellowstone Bear World

today at 5:15 PM
Published 5:34 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash happened by Yellowstone Bear World on US HWY 20. 

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told Local News 8 a vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. 

One vehicle came to a rest against the Yellowstone Bear World fence on the west side of US HWY 20.

Madison County Deputies and Madison Fire EMS responded to the crash around noon on Wednesday.

No further information is available at this time.

Tucker Robertson

