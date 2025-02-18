Victims names released from Wyoming fiery tunnel crash

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Sweetwater County Coroner are releasing the names of the people who lost their lives in Friday’s crash in the Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80.

WYDOT released the information in a post on its Facebook page, on Tuesday.

Christopher Johnson, 20, of Rawlins; Quentin Romero, 22, of Rawlins; and Harmanjeet Singh, 30, of Nova Scotia, Canada, succumbed to their injuries on scene according to investigators with Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the community of Rawlins and the families, friends, and loved ones of all three of these individuals,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County treated 18 injuries from the crash, according to WYDOT officials. No additional details about injuries are available.

“Due to complexities in this crash, off-scene investigations and crash reconstructions conducted by WHP are expected to take quite some time,” said Tim Cameron, Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible.”

For more details on the initial crash investigation, click HERE.

Work continues to repair the Green River tunnel

WYDOT says the work to move I-80 traffic out of the community of Green River and back onto the interstate is ongoing.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s contractor, DeBernardi Construction, has placed about 3,000 ft. of barrier. WYDOT officials expect the contractor to place an additional 2,000 ft. by the end of the day Tuesday.

Contractor S & L Industrial has also installed traffic control, signage, and other temporary infrastructure to assist with the head-to-head traffic. WYDOT expects traffic to be switched over on Thursday.

WYDOT is also starting the process of hiring contractors to clean debris and soot in the westbound tunnel, the first step in the long process of restoring it to normal operations.

“It is imperative that folks stay away from the westbound tunnel for their safety,” Cameron said. “Between the debris that could still fall and serious concerns about the air quality in the tunnel, it’s too dangerous for anyone without proper protective equipment and training to be in the area. We do not want to add any more injuries as a result of this horrible event.”