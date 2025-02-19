Skip to Content
DNA evidence will be allowed in Bryan Kohberger trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In a striking victory for the Prosecution, Ada County Judge Steven Hippler ruled against attorneys for University of Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, attempts to suppress and dismiss key evidence in the upcoming trial.

Hippler's rulings, made in four separate opinions, followed motions by Kohberger's attorneys to omit DNA evidence, cell phone data, and other evidence used to obtain a warrant to search Kohberger's person and make the arrest at the 30-year-old Pennslyvania home.

The main point of the defense's argument was that Kohberger's rights were violated when DNA was obtained from the crime scene and then analyzed using investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).

Kohberger's trial is scheduled for this summer, with jury selection set to begin on July 30.

