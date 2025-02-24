20-year-old Shelley man charged with DUI and injury to a minor

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Shelley man is now in custody after driving under the influence with a juvenile and fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. According to Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies, 20-year-old Brigham Ricks Frost was booked into the county jail on Felony Charges for Eluding an Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash, and Injury to a Child.

At approximately 10:30 pm, a Sheriff's Deputy was traveling on Sunnyside Rd. when a vehicle raced past in the same direction.

The Deputy says he activated his emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop, but Frost sped away eastbound running the red light at Ammon and Sunnyside Rd. For safety reasons, the Deputy cut off his pursuit and called in the incident to area patrol.

Deputies say, Frost lost control of his vehicle near the Ammon Cemetery on E. Sunnyside and crashed. Two people fled the car on foot, however, Sheriff's Deputies say they quickly found the juvenile passenger of the car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the juvenile told Deputies both he and the 20-year-old driver, Brigham Frost, had been drinking and smoking marijuana. A short while later, Deputies say they located Frost near the crash. Law enforcement found approximately 30 grams of Marijuana inside Frost's car.

Deputies say the teen passenger suffered minor injuries and had to be checked by Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel before being released to his parents.

20-year-old Frost also suffered minor injuries, deputies transported him to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for a medical clearance and to collect blood evidence for a DUI investigation.

Frost was also booked for Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.