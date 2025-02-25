Road Closure – Portions of Hitt Road to close starting Monday

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Drivers in Idaho Falls may need to plan an alternate route to avoid construction starting next week. KV Utilities, the contractors for Intermountain Gas Company, will be closing down a portion of Hitt Rd (25th E) between E 49th n & Yellowstone Hwy starting on Monday, 3/3/25.

"We are going to be digging up the road to install gas to the Idaho Falls Clean Power project for Intermountain Gas," writes Jaime Porter of KV Inc.

Crews expect the road to reopen on Saturday, 3/8/25.