Seasonal Reminder: Watercraft traveling to Wyoming must be inspected for invasive speices

Wyoming Game and Fish Department
today at 11:00 AM
WYOMING (KIFI)— Starting in March, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will resume seasonal operations for aquatic invasive species (AIS) check stations across the state. WGFD says these mandatory stations help ensure watercraft are not bringing invasive species of mussels into the state’s waterways.

“Wyoming is one of few places in the country that hasn’t detected invasive zebra or quagga mussels in the water,” Game and Fish AIS Coordinator Josh Leonard said. “Our agency is working to keep it that way and make sure these destructive species stay out of the state’s waters.”

Leonard said that any out-of-state boater, as well as Wyoming residents who have traveled with their watercraft outside the state, will need to go through the inspection checkpoints, where certified AIS inspectors will verify the watercraft are safe for entry into Wyoming waters.

For more information on inspection checkpoint locations, click HERE. WFGD is encouraging all baoters to plan for inspections to help streamline the process.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish website HERE.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

