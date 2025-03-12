Paddy’s on Park returns for St. Patrick’s Day 2025

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) is excited to once again host Paddy’s on Park! The event will be held this Saturday, March 15, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Park Avenue, between Broadway and A Street.

Local bands County Line and Cold Dark Whiskey will be rocking the stage throughout the event, and Irish dancers will entertain guests between band sets. A crowd favorite – The Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes & Drums – willprovide traditional Irish tunes during their March in March. They will be on Park Avenue between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. (See IFFD Pipes & Drums Facebook page for scheduled appearances.)

“We’ve made some changes and added features to make the experience even better this year,” explains IFDDC Executive Director Bryan Chaffin. “We want to speed up the lines to get our guests onto the fun faster. Participants can now have their IDs checked and their wristbands issued either outside at the IFDDC tent or at any of the bars and restaurants within the event boundary (A Street to Broadway).

For those planning to enjoy an adult beverage, here’s the scoop: Beverage tokens received at the IFDDC tent are ONLY valid at the outdoor beer trucks. If guests would rather skip the tokens, they can grab a drink from one of the bars or restaurants within the event area and bring it outside to enjoy the live bands. Just remember, alcoholic beverages must be enjoyed within the event boundaries.

Another new feature this year is Paddy’s Day on Park merchandise. Be sure to grab your exclusive hoodies, shirts, and cups, as well as headbands, glasses, and glow sticks! A merchandise tent will be set up on Park Avenue.

“We have twenty unique downtown events planned for 2025 aimed at providing entertainment and fun for all age groups,” explains Chaffin. “Events like Paddy’s on Park not only celebrate our community but also enhance the downtown experience. We look forward to seeing a sea of green on Park Avenue this Saturday!”

Gather your friends, wear your best green gear, and join the Idaho Falls Downtown Development for an unforgettable St. Patrick’s celebration! Mark your calendars now—you won’t want to miss this!

Paddy’s on Park is made possible by our generous sponsors: Snake Bite, Park & A Italia, XVIII, The House Pub, Samoa Club, The Celt, and Black Rock.