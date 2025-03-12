Waterline repairs begin on Woodruff Avenue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Water Division began work to repair waterlines at the 2000 Block of Woodruff Avenue near 25th Street, Wednesday, March 12.

Work began around 8 AM, and the City anticipates it to be completed over the next couple of days.

The duration of interruption to water service for affected properties will depend on the conditions encountered during repairs.

All properties whose water service is being impacted have been personally notified by Water Division staff.

Traffic will also be impacted around the worksite. The City is asking residents to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The Water Division has also notified area residents that when water is restored in the area, they may notice discoloration in the water. They recommend that residents impacted run their cold water until it is clear before consumption.