Bonneville County man charged with Aggravated Battery

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 69-year-old man, Donnie Lee Winn of Bonneville County, is now in custody after allegedly trying to strangle a woman, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Deputies responded to an open 911 call just after 2:00 AM in the 2700 N. block of 5th W., where they found the woman who told them she had been in a physical altercation with Winn.

The victim informed deputies that she had been drinking with Winn inside a camper when an argument broke out. She explained that the situation escalated, and Winn knocked her to the floor, placing his foot on her head to hold her down. The victim stated that she managed to persuade the 69-year-old man to allow her to get up, but he then began to choke her.

Winn eventually left the camper before law enforcement arrived. BSCO reports that Deputies did observe bruising and injuries to the woman's neck and shoulder.

Shortly after, Deputies spotted Winn walking near the scene. The 69-year-old told BSCO he had been in an argument with the unnamed woman that escalated to the point where she started to hit him. Winn stated he had tried to hold her down by the shoulders to stop her before leaving the camper.

Deputies reviewed recordings of the 911 call made to dispatch, which captured Winn making verbal threats and using obscenities toward the victim, according to the BCSO. A few minutes into the call, Winn was heard telling the victim that he would choke the life out of her.

Winn was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery. The victim sustained minor injuries and bruising from the incident, according to BCSO.