Portneuf Library highlights online turoring and social activities throughout April

today at 10:41 AM
Published 11:30 AM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf District Library is highlighting community resources available to people in the Protneuf Valley in a new monthly feature starting in April.

April's featured resource is Tutor.com, a highly-rated online service for K-12th graders, college students, and adults. The Library has partnered with the online service to provide patrons with free online tutoring. For more information, click HERE.

Throughout April, the library will host several events for groups young and old, promoting fun and social activities. For more information, click HERE to view the library's April calendar.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

