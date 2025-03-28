IFDDC is asking for your help in downtown summer beautification efforts

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) is calling on individuals, organizations, and businesses to join efforts in enhancing the beauty of our historic, vibrant downtown!

The IFDDC is proud of its long-standing and beloved flower program that fills downtown Idaho Falls with colorful, overflowing baskets and pots of flowers each summer. Over the past ten years, these flower displays have become a hallmark of downtown, welcoming the warm days of summer and adding color to our streets. During the winter months, the stunning holiday wreaths adorning downtown lampposts evoke warmth and tradition, adding charm and character to Idaho Falls during the holiday season.

Bryan Chaffin, Executive Director of the IFDDC, explains, “Our flower program is a cornerstone of our downtown beautification efforts. We dedicate significant time and resources to supporting it, ensuring that flower baskets and flowerpots brighten up most of our Business Improvement District (BID), which spans Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue and D Street to Cliff Street.”

Businesses and organizations, as well as individuals, are encouraged to sponsor hanging flower baskets, holiday wreaths, or ground flowerpots with their name or business name, or in honor of, or in memory of, a person who has made a positive impact in Idaho Falls.

Each sponsored item is paired with a personalized sign, and sponsorship investments range from $80 to $120. The IFDDC requests that all sponsorships be submitted by April 11, 2025. Sponsorships are limited and based on a first come, first serve basis. Staff at the IFDDC reserve the right to place sponsored flowers and corresponding signs where hooks, pots, and/or watering systems are available within the BID.

The flower program is funded by the Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Foundation; a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the IFDDC. Sponsorships from downtown businesses and community members help the Foundation reach its annual fundraising goal of approximately $70,000.

The IFDDC collaborates with Sheri Norlen, Owner of 4 Seasons Garden Design to cultivate more than 100 hanging baskets, wreaths, and flowerpots each year.

Norlen emphasizes, “Flowers have a unique ability to transform a space, lift spirits, and foster a sense of pride in our community. Our flowers are grown sustainably without pesticides, and we use beneficial insects to not harm the bees or our environment. This is a new growing system we began implementing a couple of years ago.”

To complete the sponsorship form or for more information, click HERE.