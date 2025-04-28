Idaho Falls Power responding to power outage affecting neighborhoods near Sunnyside Rd.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Crews with Idaho Falls Power are looking into a power outage on the south side of the city, which is affecting neighborhoods off Sunnyside Road.

The news comes from a post on the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page.

"Our crews are headed to investigate the problem and get power restored as soon as possible. Please hang tight," wrote Idaho Power in the post.

This is a developing story that Local News 8 will update as we learn new information from Idaho Power.