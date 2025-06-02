61-year-old Jerome man killed in motorcycle crash

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KIFI) — A 61-year-old man from Jerome is dead after an early Sunday morning motorcycle crash.

According to Idaho State Police, just before noon on Sunday, June 1, 2025, the rider was traveling westbound on State Highway 24 near milepost 39.5.

The motorcyclist exited the roadway on his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle turning right down a hill where he lost control and crashed.

The man was wearing a helmet, but ISP reports that he died at the scene. The roadway was blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency personnel to render aid and clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.