Idaho National Laboratory, Missouri S&T launch research partnership

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho National Laboratory and Missouri University of Science and Technology have signed a new collaboration aimed at advancing research and educational opportunities. This partnership has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding highlighting their joint commitment to the Strategic Understanding for Premier Education and Research (SUPER) initiative.

The agreement outlines the intentions of INL and Missouri S&T to collaborate on various research and development projects of mutual interest, including integrated energy systems, advanced nuclear reactors, electric power and grid systems and security, and advanced materials and manufacturing for extreme environments. The agreement will provide expanded opportunities for students, faculty members and researchers from both institutions.

Todd Combs, INL’s deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology and chief research officer, said the partnership focuses on leveraging the strengths and common scientific interests of both organizations to perform innovative research activities.

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to scientific excellence and our dedication to addressing the world's most pressing energy challenges,” Combs said. “Together, we are poised to make significant strides that will benefit both our institutions and society at large.”

Within the scope of this collaboration, INL and Missouri S&T will:

Collaborate in research areas of mutual interest.

Exchange academic and research materials.

Exchange visiting research scholars.

Hold cooperative symposia, seminars, workshops and conferences.

Establish a joint appointment program to enhance research and academic collaborations.

The partnership will target key research areas that align with INL’s vision to change the world’s energy future and secure our nation’s critical infrastructure. The identified research areas include:

Integrated energy systems

Advanced nuclear reactors

Electric and power grid systems and security

Advanced materials and manufacturing for extreme environments

The collaboration between INL and Missouri S&T is expected to foster significant advancements in these fields, promoting scientific and technological innovation. “Missouri S&T has been a proud partner with INL for years, and we are thrilled to take our collaborations to an even higher level with this agreement,” said Joseph Newkirk, professor and chair of nuclear engineering and radiation science at Missouri S&T. “With our strong foundation in nuclear research and education, it makes perfect sense for S&T to work alongside a premier national research laboratory. This partnership opens new pathways for our students and faculty to contribute to solving some of the world’s most critical energy challenges.”