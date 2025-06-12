Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police redirect traffic after dump truck strikes light at 1st and Woodruff

KIFI
By
today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:29 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection of 1st and Woodruff this morning, June 12, 2025, after a dump truck's raised bed struck and damaged a traffic signal.

The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), along with Citizen Watch Volunteers, is actively directing traffic as Idaho Power works on repairs. expected to last into the early afternoon.

IFPD is asking drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. They expect the repairs to last at least until early afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content