Police redirect traffic after dump truck strikes light at 1st and Woodruff

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection of 1st and Woodruff this morning, June 12, 2025, after a dump truck's raised bed struck and damaged a traffic signal.

The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), along with Citizen Watch Volunteers, is actively directing traffic as Idaho Power works on repairs. expected to last into the early afternoon.

IFPD is asking drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. They expect the repairs to last at least until early afternoon.