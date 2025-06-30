Skip to Content
69-Year-Old Rexburg man killed in Sunday accident near Sportsman’s Gun Range

today at 5:08 PM
Published 5:20 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A 69-year-old Rexburg man, Thomas Ray Archibald, died Sunday after a serious two-vehicle collision on West 33, near the Sportsman's Gun Range.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before noon on June 29. Investigators determined that a truck, which was pulling a trailer and traveling westbound, was attempting to turn south onto East Butte Road when it was struck by a second vehicle trying to pass it.

Bystanders and deputies immediately performed CPR on Archibald, the driver of the second vehicle, until emergency medical services arrived. Despite their life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office extended its deepest condolences to Mr. Archibald’s family. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

