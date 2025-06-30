Pilot rescued after plane crashes into Palisades Reservoir

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Just after 11 am this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Star Valley Rescue were dispatched to the Palisades Reservoir near the Alpine Airport to a report of an airplane that went down in the water. A boater was able to get to the plane and rescue the pilot, who was the only one on board. The pilot was transported to the Star Valley Emergency Center but was not injured in the crash.

The pilot told Deputies he was attempting to land at the airport and undershot the runway and could not maintain enough air speed before hitting the water. Deputies are working with the FAA and NTSB on the investigation, and removal of the plane will take place sometime in the next day or so. Deputies are asking boaters to stay clear of the plane and immediate area around it until it can be safely removed.