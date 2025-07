MADISON COUNTY (KIFI)-A fatal crash is affecting traffic on Highway 20 on Sunday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, is currently on the scene of a fatal accident at mile marker 337. Southbound traffic is currently closed and being diverted. The highway is expected to remain closed for the next several hours as the crash is investigated. (The following information is from a Madison County facebook post)

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.