SWAT standoff in American Falls ends safely

UPDATE:The suspect has safely been taken into custody, according to the American Falls Police Department.

Residents may return home.

Local News 8 will provide updates if more information is released.

AMERICAN FALLS (KIFI)- An armed man has barricaded himself inside an American Falls home.

The American Falls police facebook page talks about an 'active incident on the 700 block of Fort Hall.'

If you live in the neighborhood, law enforcement is urging residents to stay indoors.

Local News 8 will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates when possible.

