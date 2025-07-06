Skip to Content
Top Stories

SWAT standoff in American Falls ends safely

Ellie Rodriguez
By
today at 6:28 PM
Published 5:08 PM

UPDATE:The suspect has safely been taken into custody, according to the American Falls Police Department.

Residents may return home.

Local News 8 will provide updates if more information is released.

AMERICAN FALLS (KIFI)- An armed man has barricaded himself inside an American Falls home.

The American Falls police facebook page talks about an 'active incident on the 700 block of Fort Hall.'

If you live in the neighborhood, law enforcement is urging residents to stay indoors.

Local News 8 will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates when possible.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content