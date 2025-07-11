Idaho Falls Power set to begin power upgrades in Sunnybrook Area July 16

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Attention Idaho Falls Power customers living in the Sunnybrook area. Idaho Falls Power is scheduled to begin significant upgrades to the electrical infrastructure in the Sunnybrook area, east of Woodruff, starting July 16. This project involves replacing aging underground electric cables and upgrading transformers to enhance the reliability and safety of the power system.

"The project is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with a safe, modern, and resilient electrical system," said Idaho Falls Power in a Facebook post.

Work will be done Monday through Friday and is expected to take around four to six weeks to complete.

As crews pull new cables through existing conduits and connect new equipment, temporary power outages will be necessary in various sections of the Sunnybrook area. Idaho Falls Power anticipates these outages to be brief, lasting no more than three to four hours at most.

Idaho Falls Power is urging all residents to exercise caution around work areas and "keep a safe distance from crews and equipment."

"We understand projects like this can be inconvenient, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation as we complete this important work," the post added.

For more information and updates on the project, please click HERE.