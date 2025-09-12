IDWR issues September methodology order, Idaho farmers avoid new water restrictions despite dry summer

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Farmers across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief as the state's water officials have announced that no new water restrictions are needed this year, despite a dry summer that caused a significant water shortfall.

The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) announced today that its enforcement efforts on existing water orders have been so successful that they've almost completely made up for the deficit. IDWR Director Mathew Weaver initially calculated a shortfall of 63,700 acre-feet for the remainder of the irrigation season, primarily impacting the Twin Falls Canal Co. and the American Falls Reservoir District #2.

However, the IDWR's latest data shows that previous curtailment orders have already generated 58,000 acre-feet of water, leaving a small remaining deficit of just 5,000 acre-feet.

"Continuing the curtailment of ground water rights junior to October 11, 1900, will offset as much of the August IDS (In-season demand) as possible," the director's order stated.

Enforcement of the May and July Curtailment Orders

IDWR indicates the success of the effort is a direct result of cooperation from water users. Since a July curtailment order was issued, up to 15 IDWR staff members have been working in the field to help water users come into compliance.

RELATED — ”Without water, you’re not a farmer”: Local farmer clashes with IDWR after refusing to join water mitigation agreement

Of the 743 groundwater rights subject to curtailment, 469 have been resolved. This means nearly two-thirds of the users have either joined an approved mitigation plan, voluntarily stopped using their water, or were found to be exempt from the order.

IDWR provided the following breakdown:

158 users joined an IDWR-approved mitigation plan, which provides "safe harbor" and protects them from water being shut off.

204 users voluntarily stopped using their groundwater to comply with the order.

70 users who were difficult to contact have now been reached, and 48 of those cases are resolved.

Several other water users were found to be small domestic water users whose water use

is covered by the domestic exemption

IDWR does warn that users who do not comply or join an approved mitigation agreement to gain safe harbor may face penalties. The department has already issued Notices of Violation to three water users who ignored the curtailment order, and is seeking civil penalties of $300 per illegally irrigated acre.

Understanding Idaho's Water Laws

Idaho's water law follows the principle of "first in time, first in right." This means water users with older, "senior" water rights have priority over those with newer, "junior" rights.

However, junior water users can avoid curtailment by joining an approved mitigation plan. These plans, like the 2024 Water Settlement, allow groundwater users to collectively offset their water use, which in turn helps ensure safe harbor and water supply for farmers and irrigators.

RELATED — New water agreement officially completed