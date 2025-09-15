75-year-old Ammon man killed in motorcycle crash near Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 75-year-old man from Ammon is dead following a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning near Island Park.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 11:04 a.m. on State Highway 47, near milepost 11. Authorities say the man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he failed to navigate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway, went off the shoulder, and crashed into a ravine.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both lanes of State Highway 47 were closed for about four hours while emergency crews worked to assist those involved and clear the scene. The incident is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.