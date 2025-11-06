Reed’s Dairy invites Idaho Falls to celebrate new production facility after devastating fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Next weekend, Reed's Dairy is inviting the Idaho Falls community to celebrate a momentous occasion: the grand reopening of their newly rebuilt production and pasteurizing facility. This celebration marks a significant comeback following the devastating fire nearly two years ago that reduced the structure, built from the family's original milk barn, to a charred husk of its former self.

In the difficult months since the fire, the Reed family demonstrated incredible resilience. They continued serving customers by outsourcing the processing of dairy products while spearheading the construction of their state-of-the-art replacement facility.

The reopening will be marked with a special two-day celebration:

Ceremonial Ribbon-Cutting: Friday, November 14th, starting at 12:00 PM.

Public Tours: Friday (3 PM – 6 PM) and Saturday, November 15th (9 AM – 12 PM).



“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and share our story with the community,” said Alan Reed, President of Reed’s Dairy. “Recovering from the fire was a challenging journey, and this celebration is truly a community celebration and honors the hard work, dedication, and support of our team and neighbors who made it possible.”

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting is an open invitation to the public. Community members are strongly encouraged to bring their own scissors to join in cutting the ribbon and literally share in the celebration of this milestone.

To guarantee a spot and ensure you don't miss out on this behind-the-scenes experience, click HERE.